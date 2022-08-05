As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 8th-13th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 8th-13th:

Monday, August 8 Tatiana Maslany ( She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ) Sofia Carson ( Purple Hearts ) Emiko Jean ( Mika in Real Life ) Performance by singer Lauv

Tuesday, August 9 Jennette McCurdy ( I’m Glad My Mom Died ) Performance by band Fitz and The Tantrums Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Wednesday, August 10 Lili Reinhart ( Look Both Ways ) Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 11 Chefs Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay Diane Keaton ( Mack & Rita ) Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, August 12 Sharna Burgess ( Dancing with the Stars ) GMA Summer Concert series : Performance by Megan Thee Stallion

Saturday, August 13 Andrea Lavinthal (PEOPLE Style and Beauty Director) Chef David Nayfeld Binge This! with Kelley Carter Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.