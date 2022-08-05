“GMA” Guest List: Diane Keaton, Tatiana Maslany and More to Appear Week of August 8th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 8th-13th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 8th-13th:

  • Monday, August 8
    • Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)
    • Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts)
    • Emiko Jean (Mika in Real Life)
    • Performance by singer Lauv
  • Tuesday, August 9
    • Jennette McCurdy (I’m Glad My Mom Died)
    • Performance by band Fitz and The Tantrums
    • Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, August 10
    • Lili Reinhart (Look Both Ways)
    • Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, August 11
    • Chefs Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay
    • Diane Keaton (Mack & Rita)
    • Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
  • Friday, August 12
  • Saturday, August 13
    • Andrea Lavinthal (PEOPLE Style and Beauty Director)
    • Chef David Nayfeld
    • Binge This! with Kelley Carter
    • Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.