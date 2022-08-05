As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 8th-13th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 8th-13th:
- Monday, August 8
- Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)
- Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts)
- Emiko Jean (Mika in Real Life)
- Performance by singer Lauv
- Tuesday, August 9
- Jennette McCurdy (I’m Glad My Mom Died)
- Performance by band Fitz and The Tantrums
- Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, August 10
- Lili Reinhart (Look Both Ways)
- Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
- Thursday, August 11
- Chefs Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay
- Diane Keaton (Mack & Rita)
- Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 12
- Sharna Burgess (Dancing with the Stars)
- GMA Summer Concert series: Performance by Megan Thee Stallion
- Saturday, August 13
- Andrea Lavinthal (PEOPLE Style and Beauty Director)
- Chef David Nayfeld
- Binge This! with Kelley Carter
- Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.