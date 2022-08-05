Laura San Giacomo Cast As Christmas Witch for “The Santa Clauses”

According to Deadline, Laura San Giacomo has been chosen to play La Befana, the Christmas Witch in The Santa Clauses.

What's Happening:

Laura San Giacomo will be playing the role of La Befana, the Christmas Witch. Her character is from Italian folklore, and she delivers treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.

San Giacomo's most recent appearances are in the shows Barry and NCIS .

and . She will be reuniting with executive producer and showrunner of the Disney+ Just Shoot Me .

. The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios.

About The Santa Clauses:

In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin (played by Allen) is getting close to his 65th birthday and realizes he can't be Santa forever, because of this he starts to lose his Santa magic.

He realizes he has a family who could benefit from a normal life in the world, especially his two children who grew up at the North Pole.

He has to find a replacement for Santa while preparing for what life looks like south of the pole.

Cast:

Tim Allen

Laura San Giacomo

David Krumholtz

Elizabeth Mitchell

Elizabeth Allen-Dick

Devin Bright

Austin Kane

Matilda Lawler

Rupali Redd

Kal Penn