“Ms. Marvel” Star Iman Vellani Gives Tour of Marvel Studios in New Video

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has been known to geek out about Marvel. A new video from the official Ms. Marvel Twitter account features the young actor giving a brief tour of Marvel Studios as she wanders the halls for the first time.

Vellani stares in awe at several Iron Man suits, Captain America’s shield and other props from the films as she makes her way through the offices.

She even mangoes to pick out a few “Ms. Marvel” comics from a wall of issues and flip through them a bit (not that she hasn’t already read all of them).

Check out the full video below:

Take a tour of Marvel Studios with the one and only Iman Vellani! ⚡️



All episodes of Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/c3OSEZJCdN — Ms. Marvel⚡ (@msmarvel) August 5, 2022

About Ms. Marvel:

Ms. Marvel introduced MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.