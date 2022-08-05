New Stained Glass Window Replica of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris

by |
Tags: ,

For the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, they are presenting this replica of one of the stained-glass windows on Main Street Station.

What’s Happening:

  • For its 30th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is proud to present this replica of one of the stained-glass windows adorning Main Street Station.
  • The result of a collaboration with a French master glassmaker, each piece of this limited edition was made with the utmost care in a workshop located in the Paris region.
  • This replica pays tribute to the many craft trades involved in the construction of Disneyland Paris by blending ornamented glass with handcrafted details and lead.
  • This item is for decoration only.
  • This handcrafted item is made of glass, which is fragile and is to be handled with care.
  • Limited edition 50 pieces
  • Diameter: 30 cm
  • Price is 1000€.

Available At:

  • Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains (Disneyland Park)
  • The Disney Gallery (Disney Village)