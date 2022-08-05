For the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, they are presenting this replica of one of the stained-glass windows on Main Street Station.

For its 30th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is proud to present this replica of one of the stained-glass windows adorning Main Street Station.

The result of a collaboration with a French master glassmaker, each piece of this limited edition was made with the utmost care in a workshop located in the Paris region.

This replica pays tribute to the many craft trades involved in the construction of Disneyland Paris by blending ornamented glass with handcrafted details and lead.

This item is for decoration only.

This handcrafted item is made of glass, which is fragile and is to be handled with care.

Limited edition 50 pieces

Diameter: 30 cm

Price is 1000€.

