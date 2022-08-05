For the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, they are presenting this replica of one of the stained-glass windows on Main Street Station.
What’s Happening:
- For its 30th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is proud to present this replica of one of the stained-glass windows adorning Main Street Station.
- The result of a collaboration with a French master glassmaker, each piece of this limited edition was made with the utmost care in a workshop located in the Paris region.
- This replica pays tribute to the many craft trades involved in the construction of Disneyland Paris by blending ornamented glass with handcrafted details and lead.
- This item is for decoration only.
- This handcrafted item is made of glass, which is fragile and is to be handled with care.
- Limited edition 50 pieces
- Diameter: 30 cm
- Price is 1000€.
Available At:
- Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains (Disneyland Park)
- The Disney Gallery (Disney Village)