What’s This? “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Brings Halloween Fun to shopDisney

Well folks, we can’t put a stop to it now, it’s officially time to start planning for a kooky, spooky, and fantastic Halloween! shopDisney has opened their Halloween Shop and it’s full of seasonal styles themed to all of your favorites but most importantly, there’s plenty of The Nightmare Before Christmas to go around.
What’s Happening:
- The Halloween Shop is open! Guests visiting shopDisney can browse a wide selection of character costumes for the whole family; delightfully dark home decor: and even some appalling (in a good way) apparel!
- As always, one of the biggest franchises to be featured on shopDisney is The Nightmare Before Christmas, and once again the film is spotlighted on a variety of products.
- Yes, Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie and all of your favorites have retired and appear on:
- Collectible Pins
- T-Shirts
- Ear Headbands
- Costumes and Accessories
- Plush
- Hats
- With so many options available you’re sure to find something that you love! We’ve gathered a handful of our favorites below, but if that’s not enough, we have much more merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag.
Ear Headbands
Sally Faux Leather Ear Headband for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington Faux Leather Ear Headband for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Apparel
Jack Skellington T-Shirt for Girls – The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas ''Let's Boogie'' T-Shirt for Kids
Oogie Boogie T-Shirt for Kids – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington and Sally Pullover Hoodie for Girls – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington Reversible Zip Jacket for Kids – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington Knit Beanie for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington Knitted Fold-Over Gloves for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Oogie Boogie Baseball Cap for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Costumes
Jack Skellington Prestige Costume for Adults by Disguise – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Zero Light-Up Costume for Toddlers by Disguise – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Around the Home
Jack Skellington Throw Blanket – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Lock, Shock, and Barrel Trinket Tray – The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack-o'-Lantern Votive Candle Holder
The Nightmare Before Christmas Reversible Tote
The Nightmare Before Christmas Mug with Spoon
Jack Skellington PopSockets PopWallet – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Plush
Vampire Teddy Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Small 12''
Oogie Boogie Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Small 11''
Jack Skellington Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Medium 28''
Sally Cuddleez Plush – Large 24'' – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Pins
Jack Skellington and Sally Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Oogie Boogie and Friends Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington and Zero Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
The countdown to Halloween is on! Join us each day for seriously spooky and frighteningly fun news, reviews, merchandise and so much more.