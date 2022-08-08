What’s This? “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Brings Halloween Fun to shopDisney

Well folks, we can’t put a stop to it now, it’s officially time to start planning for a kooky, spooky, and fantastic Halloween! shopDisney has opened their Halloween Shop and it’s full of seasonal styles themed to all of your favorites but most importantly, there’s plenty of The Nightmare Before Christmas to go around.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Halloween Shop is open ! Guests visiting shopDisney can browse a wide selection of character costumes for the whole family; delightfully dark home decor: and even some appalling (in a good way) apparel!

As always, one of the biggest franchises to be featured on shopDisney is The Nightmare Before Christmas , and once again the film is spotlighted on a variety of products.

Yes, Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie and all of your favorites have retired and appear on: Collectible Pins T-Shirts Ear Headbands Costumes and Accessories Plush Hats

With so many options available you’re sure to find something that you love! We’ve gathered a handful of our favorites below, but if that’s not enough, we have much more merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag .

Ear Headbands

Sally Faux Leather Ear Headband for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Faux Leather Ear Headband for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Apparel

Jack Skellington T-Shirt for Girls – The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas ''Let's Boogie'' T-Shirt for Kids

Oogie Boogie T-Shirt for Kids – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington and Sally Pullover Hoodie for Girls – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Reversible Zip Jacket for Kids – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Knit Beanie for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Knitted Fold-Over Gloves for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oogie Boogie Baseball Cap for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Costumes

Jack Skellington Prestige Costume for Adults by Disguise – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Zero Light-Up Costume for Toddlers by Disguise – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Around the Home

Jack Skellington Throw Blanket – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Lock, Shock, and Barrel Trinket Tray – The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack-o'-Lantern Votive Candle Holder

The Nightmare Before Christmas Reversible Tote

The Nightmare Before Christmas Mug with Spoon

Jack Skellington PopSockets PopWallet – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Plush

Vampire Teddy Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Small 12''

Oogie Boogie Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Small 11''

Jack Skellington Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Medium 28''

Sally Cuddleez Plush – Large 24'' – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Pins

Jack Skellington and Sally Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oogie Boogie and Friends Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington and Zero Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

The countdown to Halloween is on! Join us each day for seriously spooky and frighteningly fun news, reviews, merchandise and so much more.