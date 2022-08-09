ABC News Announces Rhiannon Ally as Co-Anchor of “World News Now” and “America This Morning”

ABC News has announced that Rhiannon Ally has been named co-anchor of World News Now and America This Morning. This was announced by president Kim Godwin, who sent the following note to the news division.
What's Happening:
- Rhiannon Ally has been named co-anchor of World News Now and America This Morning.
- The information went out in a note by president Kim Godwin.
- The note reads: “I am pleased to announce that Rhiannon Ally has been named co-anchor of World News Now and America This Morning.
- Rhiannon is an accomplished journalist with a wide variety of experience who first joined our ABC News team in December 2021 as a freelance correspondent for NewsOne and substitute anchor for our overnight programs. In those roles, she expertly covered high-profile stories, including the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell and the war in Ukraine.
- Before joining our ABC team, Rhiannon co-anchored the primary weekday evening broadcasts, including the Emmy Award-winning 10 p.m. program, for KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri. In that role, she anchored many breaking news events, as well as the Kansas City Royals’ World Series championship. Prior, Rhiannon was co-anchor at WFOR-TV in Miami, Florida, where she anchored coverage of the Boston Marathon bombing, Hurricane Sandy and the papal conclave when Pope Benedict retired. While at WFOR, Rhiannon, a mom of three, also created her own weekly series focusing on modern parenting.
- Rhiannon also worked at WCBS in New York as a substitute news anchor and entertainment reporter, and co-hosted Meredith Broadcasting’s nationally syndicated lifestyle program Better TV, where she conducted one-on-one interviews with newsmakers that included Madonna, Denzel Washington and Gloria Steinem. She is also the author of the children’s book Mommy, Please Don’t Go to Work!, inspired by her children and mothers trying to balance it all.
- In this new role, Rhiannon will work alongside our talented overnight team. I am extremely proud of this dedicated group whose work continues to shine as ATM dominates the competition in all demos, and WNN is consistently a strong performer in overnight.
- Please join me in congratulating Rhiannon. -Kim