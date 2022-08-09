“Bluey” is Coming to Camp in Select Cities

Bluey is a popular kids' show, and your little one can now go to a camp inspired by this adorable character.

What’s Happening:

Bluey is coming to camp and your family is invited! There will be crafts to make, maximum dancing and time to meet your favorite Blue Heeler for real life! Expect family-friendly fun, brought to you by BBC Studios, Moose Toys, and CAMP.

This is for Bluey fans of all ages.

Price is $25 for a child but the adult is free.

You can buy tickets here

Dates and Cities:

August 13-14 NYC Columbus Circle

August 20-21 NYC Hudson Yards

August 26-27 NJ Garden State Plaza

September 3-4 MA Burlington Mall

September 10-11 TX The Hills in Dallas

What's Included:

Each child ticket includes:

Meet & Greet with Bluey

1 DIY Friendship Bracelet craft

Access to our Bluey temporary tattoo station

Pop-up dance parties with your favorite CAMP Counselors

A digital copy of your photo with Bluey

Optional: purchase a printed photo with Bluey for an additional $15

Merchandise:

Dance and Play Bluey

Price $49.99

With over 55 phrases, songs, games and more, this interactive Bluey is designed to get kids up and dancing. Just press her tummy and join in the fun! Bluey shows off her best dance moves (she can even stand on one leg!) and sings four different songs. She also plays three of her favorite games: Play Statues, Dance Mode and Copycat. Made with deluxe fabrics and featuring embroidered details, this super-soft plush doubles as a cuddly toy for game-time or storytime. Get your dancing shoes on, turn up the volume and get ready for good times!

Ultimate Bluey Lights and Sounds Playhouse

Price $89.99

Recreate some of the most memorable moments from the show in the Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse! This Playset is huge at a whopping 17" tall and 30" wide when you open it up! Feature-packed, this Playset comes fully furnished with the same furniture seen on the TV show! There are three stories to explore including Bedrooms, Bathroom, Kitchen, Dining Room and Living Room. Bluey’s House comes to life when you press the Octopus in the kid’s room to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases! There is even a moving Dancefloor!

Attach your Figures and move the Lever to recreate the opening dance scene of the show! The Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse includes 2.5" and 3" Figures of Bingo and Bluey plus Chattermax! Both Bingo and Bluey Figures in this Playset are articulated and have moving arms and body. They are just the right size for preschool hands to move and play with. When you’re finished for the day, fold it all away! Children and toddlers will love to recreate some of the most memorable moments from the show with this adorable Bluey toy!

Bluey Family 4 Pack Figures

Price $14.99

Meet Bluey! A loveable, six-year-old Blue Heeler dog, whose everyday family life becomes a playful adventure. Now you can bring Bluey and her family into your own home with these cute poseable figure packs! These packs come with fun accessories to dress up the characters and are themed around different Bluey episodes! The Bluey and Family figure 4 pack includes Bluey, her sister Bingo, Mum – Chilli, and Dad – Bandit!

Age: Ages 3 and up

Bluey Brisbane Adventure Bus