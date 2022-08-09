“Bluey” is Coming to Camp in Select Cities

Bluey is a popular kids' show, and your little one can now go to a camp inspired by this adorable character.
What’s Happening:
- Bluey is coming to camp and your family is invited! There will be crafts to make, maximum dancing and time to meet your favorite Blue Heeler for real life! Expect family-friendly fun, brought to you by BBC Studios, Moose Toys, and CAMP.
- This is for Bluey fans of all ages.
- Price is $25 for a child but the adult is free.
- You can buy tickets here.
Dates and Cities:
- August 13-14 NYC Columbus Circle
- August 20-21 NYC Hudson Yards
- August 26-27 NJ Garden State Plaza
- September 3-4 MA Burlington Mall
- September 10-11 TX The Hills in Dallas
What's Included:
- Each child ticket includes:
- Meet & Greet with Bluey
- 1 DIY Friendship Bracelet craft
- Access to our Bluey temporary tattoo station
- Pop-up dance parties with your favorite CAMP Counselors
- A digital copy of your photo with Bluey
- Optional: purchase a printed photo with Bluey for an additional $15
Merchandise:
- Price $49.99
- With over 55 phrases, songs, games and more, this interactive Bluey is designed to get kids up and dancing. Just press her tummy and join in the fun! Bluey shows off her best dance moves (she can even stand on one leg!) and sings four different songs. She also plays three of her favorite games: Play Statues, Dance Mode and Copycat. Made with deluxe fabrics and featuring embroidered details, this super-soft plush doubles as a cuddly toy for game-time or storytime. Get your dancing shoes on, turn up the volume and get ready for good times!
Ultimate Bluey Lights and Sounds Playhouse
- Price $89.99
- Recreate some of the most memorable moments from the show in the Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse! This Playset is huge at a whopping 17" tall and 30" wide when you open it up! Feature-packed, this Playset comes fully furnished with the same furniture seen on the TV show! There are three stories to explore including Bedrooms, Bathroom, Kitchen, Dining Room and Living Room. Bluey’s House comes to life when you press the Octopus in the kid’s room to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases! There is even a moving Dancefloor!
- Attach your Figures and move the Lever to recreate the opening dance scene of the show! The Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse includes 2.5" and 3" Figures of Bingo and Bluey plus Chattermax! Both Bingo and Bluey Figures in this Playset are articulated and have moving arms and body. They are just the right size for preschool hands to move and play with. When you’re finished for the day, fold it all away! Children and toddlers will love to recreate some of the most memorable moments from the show with this adorable Bluey toy!
- Price $14.99
- Meet Bluey! A loveable, six-year-old Blue Heeler dog, whose everyday family life becomes a playful adventure. Now you can bring Bluey and her family into your own home with these cute poseable figure packs! These packs come with fun accessories to dress up the characters and are themed around different Bluey episodes! The Bluey and Family figure 4 pack includes Bluey, her sister Bingo, Mum – Chilli, and Dad – Bandit!
- Age: Ages 3 and up
- Price $24.99
- Bluey's Bus is the best way to go on an adventure around Bluey's Hometown Brisbane! Bluey's Brisbane Bus Adventure comes with 2 play Figures – Bluey and Bingo – wearing their exclusive Chimp and Chutney T-Shirts. Bluey's Bus has enough seating to carry up to six 2.5-3 '' Figures!
- First, select the Bus's destination on the front. Where will we go? The Beach, the Dump or the Creek? This great free-wheeling Bus even comes with a Wackadoo Extraroos (Bus Pass)! Bring the fun and imaginative play of Bluey and her friends home with this fun toy playset. Both 2.5 -3" Figures in this Pack are articulated and have moving arms and body. They are just the right size for preschool hands to move and play with. Children and toddlers will love to recreate some of the most memorable moments from the show with this adorable Bluey toy!