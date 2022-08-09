Disneyland Retail Location Temporarily Closed Due to Rodent Infestation

When it comes to Disney, we often see the little woodland critters come around to help out. However, in the case of Disneyland, it’s probably not ideal to find rodents in a shop. One Disneyland retail location recently had to temporarily close due to an apparent rodent infestation, according to the Orange County Register.

On July 29th, The Environmental Health Division of the Orange County Health Care Agency closed a Disneyland retail location after finding vermin droppings in a sales area.

The location has only been identified as “Disneyland Guide 2″ and the report says it was closed due to “imminent health hazards” in a critical food area.

Cast Members were told to remove the infestation, thoroughly clean all affected areas and prevent any future infestation.

They were also told to remove all prepackaged food and beverages and discontinue sales.

The location has since been cleared to reopen and did so on August 1st after a re-inspection by the Orange County health agency.

A follow up inspection was also scheduled for Monday, August 8th.

The Orange County Register also reports that other Disneyland dining locations have recently passed inspections, including: Red Rose Taverne (August 2) Tiki Juice Bar (August 1) Candy Palace (August 1)

