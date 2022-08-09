ESPN Films’ “Fate of a Sport” Coming to ESPN+, ABC in September

ESPN Films’ latest documentary Fate of a Sport will debut August 29 on ESPN+. Directed by Michael Doneger, the film chronicles the story of lacrosse legend Paul Rabil and his fight to change the trajectory of the sport he loves by launching a new professional league, the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).

will have its linear debut Thursday, September 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will also air on ABC Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. ET leading into the PLL Championship Game.

After eleven years as one of the most decorated players within a professional lacrosse league that was anything but professional, Rabil decides to create his own league of the sport that made him a star. In partnership with his brother Mike, Paul raises capital, poaches the top players, fights off lawsuits, and navigates through a global pandemic to establish the PLL as the premiere destination for professional lacrosse in the country.

The documentary, which premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival, features original interviews with: Paul Rabil Mike Rabil Jeffrey Wright Adam Silver Bill Belichick Peter Berg Joe Tsai Lyle Thompson

Fate of a Sport is produced by Matt Tolmach and Doneger.

is produced by Matt Tolmach and Doneger. The film is executive produced by ESPN Films and UNINTERRUPTED’s LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron with co-executive producer Camille Maratchi.

