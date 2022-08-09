“Thanos: Death Notes” One-Shot to Explore the Life of the Mad Titan

This November, Marvel Comics will publish a special one-shot starring one of the most iconic comic villains of all time Thanos! “Thanos: Death Notes” will be an oversized issue containing riveting stories about the Mad Titan’s life and begin the path towards his next conquest.

This issue spins directly out of Donny Cates and Nic Klein’s “Thor” run where Thor recently beheld a terrifying future involving Thanos and vowed to use all his power to prevent it.

“Thanos: Death Notes” will be brought together by an incredible lineup of creators including J. Michael Straczynski, Torunn Grønbekk, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Andrea Di Vito, Travel Foreman, and one of the character’s most definitive artists, cosmic extraordinaire Ron Lim!

Thanos is missing, presumed dead after the chilling events of Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić’s “ Eternals

And it is enough to make even a God fear. To prepare himself, to prepare the universe, Thor desperately searches for answers in Thanos’ past…and finds a glimpse of the Marvel Universe’s dark future.

See the universe tremble once more when Thanos begins his next era in “Thanos: Death Notes #1″ this November.

