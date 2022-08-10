Brand New Shopping Experiences at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort has begun trial operations of the new Shanghai Disneyland Official Flagship Store on Tmall. This will include a large selection of merchandise that you will love. They're also introducing a special merchandise exclusive draw that you can find out more about below.

In celebration of the 2022 Shanghai Pudong Double Five Shopping Festival , Shanghai Disney Resort began trial operations today of a new Shanghai Disneyland Official Flagship Store on Tmall.

As the resort's first online shopping destination, this convenient new online store will expand the magic of Shanghai Disneyland's unique retail selection beyond the resort, offering a complete multi-channel shopping experience.

Select products will be available for purchase during the trial operations period.

The resort also announced it will expand its holistic shopping experience by introducing a Special Merchandise Exclusive Draw, a newly designed in-park shopping program for highly popular and in-demand items.

These exciting new shopping experiences follow the official opening this week of the Disney Home Store, a specialty shop located at Disneytown.

The Shanghai Disneyland Official Flagship Store on Tmall, an official sponsor of the resort, offers an appealing assortment of merchandise for guests across a broad range of categories including plush, fashion, accessories, toys, souvenirs, home décor and more.

During the trial operations stage, guests will be able to select items for purchase from the popular Summer Mickey’s Pool Party Collection and Chip ‘n’ Dale Car Accessories Collection, otherwise exclusively found at the resort, and enjoy a playful selection of merchandise items.

The selection of products available for purchase will expand rapidly after the official opening of the store later this summer, entertaining and delighting guests of all ages.

Building upon Disney’s extraordinary storytelling and innovation, the online store also integrates the physical and digital realms to help guests experience the all-around magic of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Before their resort visit begins, guests will be able to find valuable information to make their visit even more convenient, engaging and enjoyable.

Guests preparing to commemorate an unforgettable visit to the resort will find a wide range of stylish outfits and merchandise items to create their signature new look.

Shanghai Disney Resort continues to explore innovative and enhanced shopping experiences to meet diversified guest needs.

About the Special Merchandise Exclusive Draw:

While guests and fans near and far will now have access to Shanghai Disney Resort’s merchandise items through the new Shanghai Disneyland Official Flagship Store, the resort is also debuting a technology-based sales program tailored for all guests visiting Shanghai Disneyland – the Special Merchandise Exclusive Draw.

The program is exclusively designed for in-demand products, providing more opportunities for park guests to purchase their favorite products and bring the memories of their park visit home.

The new Special Merchandise Exclusive Draw will begin trial operations on August 15th.

Available on Shanghai Disney Resort’s official app, guests entering Shanghai Disneyland and participating in the drawing by bundling their park tickets with the app at any time prior to 18:00 will enjoy an equal opportunity to enter a daily drawing to win an in-park purchase voucher for some of the resort’s special merchandise collections. Within a designated time slot on the winning day, voucher winners will have access to purchase select merchandise products in Wandering Moon Restaurant located at the Gardens of Imagination in Shanghai Disneyland.

All voucher winners of the day will have access to purchase from the same product throughout the day, irrespective of the time they are assigned to enter the store.

Each eligible guest can participate in the drawing once per day, with purchase limits applied for each product per guest.

Products will be sold seasonally subject to the resort’s sales plans, and guests must be in the park and complete their purchase on the day of their park visit before leaving.

The new program is designed to further elevate guest comfort and convenience by providing guests an equal chance to enter the store and purchase highly popular products on any given day – there is no need to arrive at the park early to shop for these products! – and at the same time to support on-site pandemic prevention and control measures.

About Disney Home Store:

Immersive shopping environments will continue to be an irreplaceable experience during a visit to Shanghai Disney Resort.

The resort has further enhanced this experience with the Disney Home Store, a brand new two-story store that officially opened on August 8th in Disneytown.

Disney Home Store, the first-ever home specialty store for a Disney resort in China, provides a complete and up-to-date inventory of furnishings, tableware, loungewear, apparel, decorative pieces, gifts, plush and more, allowing guests to decorate every corner of their home with treasured Disney stories and memories.

To celebrate the opening, the store sees the debut of the brand new StellaLou’s Dreamy Home Collection and Duffy’s Cuddly Home Collection.

Fast on its way to becoming one of the resort’s iconic shopping destinations, the beautifully appointed store will also immerse guests in Disney’s signature storytelling as they explore a unique shopping experience and discover even more unforgettable moments of magic.

