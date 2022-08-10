Deadpool’s Next Era Beings with New Comic Series in November

Deadpool’s next era begins this November and he’ll have to be more lethal than ever to handle what’s coming his way! Deadpool’s new ongoing series will be written by Alyssa Wong, known for her acclaimed work on thrilling books like “Star Wars: Doctor Aphra” and “Iron Fist,” and drawn by Martin Coccolo, the artist currently wowing readers in the action-packed Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War crossover.

The two rising Marvel stars will take out their pent up aggression on everyone’s pizza-faced, jabber-mouthed, misguided, hate-to-love, love-to-hate fave in new Deadpool adventures loaded with riotous violence and relentless body horror.

Deadpool’s latest solo exploits will kick off with a bang as a new mercenary group sends Deadpool on one of his most dangerous missions, an intoxicating villain unleashes a twisted plan on Wade’s body with horrifying side effects, and a hot new romance arrives on the scene to drive Wade crazy!

The world knows Wade Wilson is one of the top mercenary/assassins in the Marvel Universe, even if he is simultaneously the most annoying one…but he’s pushing to make that recognition official as he auditions for the elite group known as the Atelier.

Now, he has 48 hours to kill one of the world’s most famous supervillains. Only problem? He’s been kidnapped, and something…strange…is growing inside him.

Discover just how wild Wade Wilson’s life can get when “Deadpool #1″ arrives in November!

What they’re saying: