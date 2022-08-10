Well folks, we can’t put a stop to it now, it’s officially time to start planning for a kooky, spooky, and fantastic Halloween! shopDisney has opened their Halloween Shop and this year they’re bringing new Adaptive Costume styles to the lineup.

The Halloween Shop is open! Guests visiting shopDisney from now through October 31st (at least) can browse a wide selection of character costumes for the whole family; delightfully dark home decor: and even some appalling (in a good way) apparel!

Some of the most anticipated arrivals to the Halloween Shop are Disney’s Apative Costumes for kids.

These specially designed outfits feature stretch fabric that opens in the back for easier dressing, longer lengths for wheelchair-friendly wear and a discreet flap opening on the front center with self-stick fabric closure to accommodate tube access.

In addition to the costume styles, shopDisney also features wheelchair covers that transform your chair into a spaceship or royal carriage! These cover sets fit most standard wheelchairs with 24-inch wheels and come with supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability and long self-stick fabric strips to help keep the pieces in place.

The Adaptive Costumes line launched in 2020 with looks inspired by Cinderella, The Incredibles and Buzz Lightyear.

For 2022, Disney introducing two new costumes and a new wheelchair cover that will be available soon: Elsa Costume Dress Jasmine Costume Buzz Wheelchair Cover

Adaptive Costumes and Wheelchair Covers sell for $49.99 each and are available now on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Check back soon for updates on the Jasmine costume that’s debuting soon and if you’re looking for more spooky seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag !

Adaptive Costumes

Elsa Adaptive Costume for Kids – Frozen 2 – $49.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume for Kids – $49.99

Buzz Lightyear Adaptive Costume for Kids – Toy Story – $49.99

Cinderella Adaptive Costume for Kids – $49.99

Black Panther Light-Up Adaptive Costume for Kids – $49.99

Incredibles 2 Adaptive Costume for Kids – $49.99

Wheelchair Covers

Wheelchair Covers help fans take their costuming to the next level! Whether you like spaceships, heroic transports or Princess carriages you can ride in style while celebrating your favorite Disney character and movies.

Buzz Lightyear Spaceship Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise – Toy Story – $49.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wheelchair Cover Set – $49.99

Incredimobile Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise – Incredibles 2 – $49.99

Cinderella's Coach Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise – $49.99

