Halloween 2022: Halloween Costumes, Accessories and Adaptive Styles for the Whole Family

Well folks, we can’t put a stop to it now, it’s officially time to start planning for a kooky, spooky, and fantastic Halloween! shopDisney has opened their Halloween Shop and as always, they have everything fans need for stylish costumes themed to beloved movies, characters and franchises.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Halloween Shop is open! Guests visiting shopDisney from now through October 31st (at least) can browse a wide selection of character costumes for the whole family; delightfully dark home decor: and even some appalling (in a good way) apparel!

But what’s most exciting this year are the costumes. Disney’s Halloween line-up

Whether planning the perfect look for a group of friends or getting the family in on the fun there are dozens of great outfits to fit your needs. Among the returning favorite franchises featured in this year’s lineup are: Toy Story Hocus Pocus The Nightmare Before Christmas Star Wars Marvel

Along with the classic styles, 2022 also welcomes Turning Red , Thor: Love and Thunder , Encanto and new Adaptive Costumes and wheelchair accessories.

With so many options available you’re sure to find something that you love! We’ve gathered a handful of our favorites below, but if that’s not enough, we have much more merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag .

New for 2022

New movies and character appearances mean new costumes! shopDisney is giving fans plenty of options to play with as they plan for Halloween 2022.

Mirabel Madrigal Costume Accessory Set for Kids – Encanto

Mirabel Costume for Kids – Encanto

Thor Costume for Kids – Thor: Love and Thunder

Boba Fett Costume for Adults – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Ahsoka Tano Costume for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Turning Red Costume Accessory Set for Adults

Baby Costumes

Even baby can get in on this year’s festivities! These adorable costumes are perfect for Halloween and some styles can even work all year round.

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Beanie Hat for Baby

Alice Costume for Baby – Alice in Wonderland

Donald Duck Costume Bodysuit for Baby

Snow White Costume for Baby by Disguise

Accessories

If you’re not feeling the full costume look or just want to add the perfect details to your outfit, there are a variety of accessories and kits that will allow you be creative as you design your Disney-inspired costume.

Buzz Lightyear Deluxe Costume Accessory Kit for Adults by Disguise – Toy Story

Peter Pan Dagger Costume Accessory

Captain Hook Costume Accessory Set for Kids – Peter Pan

Captain Carter Shield for Kids

Mickey Mouse Light-Up Skeleton Costume Accessory Set for Adults

Anna Wig by Disguise – Frozen 2

Pets

Did you know that dogs love Halloween too? Bring your furry pal along for the adventure and dress them in these stunning costumes that are straight out of our favorite Disney stories.

Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Pet Costume by Rubie's – Toy Story

Woody Pet Costume by Rubies – Toy Story

Adaptive Costumes

This marks the third year of Disney’s ever expanding adaptive costume line. Elsa’s end of movie look from Frozen 2 is one of the new costumes and a Princess Jasmine style will be debuting later this year! In addition to the costumes, three are wheel chair covers to help complete the look.

Elsa Adaptive Costume for Kids – Frozen 2

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume for Kids

Buzz Lightyear Adaptive Costume for Kids – Toy Story

Incredimobile Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise – Incredibles 2

Cinderella's Coach Wheelchair Cover Set by Disguise

The countdown to Halloween is on! Join us each day for seriously spooky and frighteningly fun news, reviews, merchandise and so much more.