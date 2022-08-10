Universal Orlando Resort is Celebrating Passholder Appreciation Days Starting August 15th

Starting August 15th, Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating their loyal passholders. There will be limited-time menu items, special hotel rates, and more during Passholder Appreciation Days.

What's Happening:

Beginning August 15th and continuing through September 30th, Universal Orlando Resort is giving back to Universal Orlando Passholders with exclusive benefits to celebrate the UOAP family during Passholder Appreciation Days.

UOAPs will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando in incredible ways with perks that include exclusive passholder merchandise, a collectible UOAP themed magnet, unique food and beverage offering, special nightly rates at select Universal Orlando Resort hotels and more.

What Universal Orlando Passholders Can Enjoy During This Time:

Collectible UOAP Magnet, a passholder favorite, is featured during this year's Appreciation Days.

Exclusive Merchandise including an all-new spirit jersey, stemless cup, and so much more.

Food and beverage featuring more than fifteen limited-time menu offerings throughout the destination:

Universal’s Islands of Adventure: Dan Dan Noodles at Confisco Grille, Brisket Grilled Cheese at Comic Strip Café, Willy Wallo Lasso at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous, and Hummus Kawarma at Mythos Restaurant

Universal Studios Florida: Crab Okonomiyaki at Lombard’s Landing and Maloney Stack at Finnegan’s

Universal’s Volcano Bay: Island Chicken Pancit Bowl at Wakawawai

CityWalk: Mango Ginger Kiss at Voodoo Doughnut, Nutella Croissant Bread Pudding at Bigfire, Quesadilla Ahogada at Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food, a Mt. Fuji Roll at Cowfish and more.

Hotel Discounts:

Universal Orlando’s amazing collection of hotels offers a variety of accommodation options for every travel style and budget, giving guests easy access to the excitement of the theme parks and Universal CityWalk.

Universal Orlando Hotels are also celebrating UOAPs with exclusive offers on delicious menu items that passholders can enjoy throughout the resorts.

Passholders can take advantage of incredible savings at Universal Orlando Resort hotels by booking exclusive hotel rates starting at $109* per night, plus tax at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal’s Aventura Hotel, available to book through September 28th, 2022. For more information and for booking, visit Universal Orlando Resort Reservations.