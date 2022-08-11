Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Take a Wildly Violent Ride in “Murderworld: Avengers” Comic Series This November

Let the games begin! This November, Marvel’s greatest heroes will confront the full terror of Murderworld in a new saga!

Crafted by writers Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarbian, Avengers: No Surrender) and Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine), this five-part series will plunge readers into the darkest depths of Arcade’s Murderworld, the classic location that’s caused mayhem in the Marvel Universe for decades!

Overloaded with gut-wrenching twists, unbelievable deaths, and bloodied and bruised Marvel heroes, this unpredictable story will reveal just how deadly Murderworld truly is and uncover shocking truths behind the countless victims that have found themselves trapped there.

Zub and Fawkes will be joined by a murderer’s row of talented artists throughout the series starting with Jethro Morales.

The wildly violent ride will kick off in “Murderworld: Avengers #1″ and then continue in one-shots starring Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Moon Knight

Hundreds are killed every year in an elaborate secret tournament run by a sadistic man with nearly limitless resources at his fingertips. It’s not an urban legend.

It’s not a myth – Murderworld is real! It’s online, and the gruesome truth has been hidden from everyone except its victims – until now.

Meet Paul Pastor, the extraordinary young documentarian who’s going to expose it all…with some super-powered help, starting with the Avengers!

In "Murderworld: Avengers," the Black Widow

Be there when Arcade powers up Murderworld and raises the stakes higher than ever in “Murderworld: Avengers” this November!

