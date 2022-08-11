Halloween 2022: Spirited and Spooky Home Decor from shopDisney

Well folks, we can’t put a stop to it now, it’s officially time to start planning for a kooky, spooky, and fantastic Halloween! shopDisney has opened their Halloween Shop and as always, they have everything fans need to style their home for the frighteningly fun season.

What’s Happening:

The Halloween Shop is open! Guests visiting shopDisney from now through October 31st (at least) can browse a wide selection of character costumes for the whole family; delightfully dark home decor: and even some appalling (in a good way) apparel!

If you’re looking to bring some not-so-scary spooks to the soiree, then you’ve come to the right place! Guests visiting shopDisney will find plenty of devilish inspiration—that helps to lighten the mood or give things a somber tone—all in one place.

As with previous years there are several returning favorite franchises featured including: The Nightmare Before Christmas Haunted Mansion Mickey and Friends

The fan favorite characters and attraction are boldly displayed on a variety of products such as: Candy Buckets Incense Holders Soap Dispenser Throw Blanket Servings Trays And More

With so many options available you’re sure to find something that you love! We’ve gathered a handful of our favorites below, but if that’s not enough, we have much more merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag .

Mickey and Friends

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Light-Up Candy Bucket – $24.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Happy Halloween'' Wreath – $49.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Throw Blanket – $59.99

Mickey Mouse Halloween Candy Bowl – $39.99

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Countdown Calendar – $49.99

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Halloween Door Mat – $34.99

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern and Ghost Halloween Throw Pillows – $44.99

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Hand Soap Dispenser – $19.99

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Light-Up Necklace – $20.00

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus Color Changing Mug with Spoon – $24.99

The Skeleton Dance

Mickey Mouse The Skeleton Dance Tray – $39.99

The Skeleton Dance Ice Bucket with Tongs and Lid – $49.99

The Skeleton Dance Figural Incense Holder – $49.99

Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington & Sally Couture De Force Figure – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $99.99

Zero Cookie Jar by Department 56 – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $79.99

Haunted Mansion

The Bride Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion – $24.99

The Haunted Mansion Pet Bowl – $22.99

The Haunted Mansion Toasting Flute Set – $29.99

The Haunted Mansion ''Hitchhiking Ghosts'' Giclée by Tom Matousek – Limited Edition – $149.99

The Haunted Mansion Bookend Set – Walt Disney World – $44.99

