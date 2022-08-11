New Limited Time Drinks and Dessert at Rainforest Cafe in Celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

At Rainforest Cafe, you can join as they celebrate with a new dessert and drinks for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. For a limited time only, you can collect four new light-up celebration projector glasses as well as shaker margaritas.
What's Available:
Non-Alcoholic Projector Glasses:
- RAINFOREST CAFE Blood Orange Lemonade: Finest Call Blood Orange Sour, Minute Maid Lemonade $10
- T-REX CAFE Watermelon Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade, Finest Call Watermelon Syrup $10
- YAK & YETI Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade, Tropics Strawberry Purée, Re’al Kiwi Purée $10
- Create a rainbow with your favorite characters from Rainforest Cafe, T-Rex Cafe, and Yak & Yeti once you've collected all four classes.
Shaker Margarita:
- RAINFOREST CAFE Strawberry Margarita: Corazón Single Barrel Reposado Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Orange Liqueur, sweet & sour, strawberry purée $16
- T-REX South Seas Margarita: Corazón Single Barrel Reposado Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Orange Liqueur, Monin South Seas Blend Syrup, sweet & sour $16
- YAK & YETI Passion Fruit Margarita: Corazón Single Barrel Reposado Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, Monin Passion Fruit Syrup, sweet & sour $16
Dessert:
- Dulce de Leche Egg Rolls: Dulce de Leche Cannoli with chocolate mousse, chocolate & caramel sauce. Garnished with chocolate décor, gold dusted strawberries, and gold sprinkles.
Note:
- Available for dine-in only.
- Only offered at our Disney locations.
- Celebration glasses & shakers are only available at their specific Landry's location. Corazón Single Barrel Resposado Tequila hand selected for locations.
