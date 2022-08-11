New Limited Time Drinks and Dessert at Rainforest Cafe in Celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

At Rainforest Cafe, you can join as they celebrate with a new dessert and drinks for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. For a limited time only, you can collect four new light-up celebration projector glasses as well as shaker margaritas.

What's Available:

Non-Alcoholic Projector Glasses:

RAINFOREST CAFE Blood Orange Lemonade: Finest Call Blood Orange Sour, Minute Maid Lemonade $10

T-REX CAFE Watermelon Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade, Finest Call Watermelon Syrup $10

YAK & YETI Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade, Tropics Strawberry Purée, Re’al Kiwi Purée $10

Create a rainbow with your favorite characters from Rainforest Cafe, T-Rex Cafe, and Yak & Yeti once you've collected all four classes.

Shaker Margarita:

RAINFOREST CAFE Strawberry Margarita: Corazón Single Barrel Reposado Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Orange Liqueur, sweet & sour, strawberry purée $16

T-REX South Seas Margarita: Corazón Single Barrel Reposado Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Orange Liqueur, Monin South Seas Blend Syrup, sweet & sour $16

YAK & YETI Passion Fruit Margarita: Corazón Single Barrel Reposado Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, Monin Passion Fruit Syrup, sweet & sour $16

Dessert:

Dulce de Leche Egg Rolls: Dulce de Leche Cannoli with chocolate mousse, chocolate & caramel sauce. Garnished with chocolate décor, gold dusted strawberries, and gold sprinkles.

Note:

Available for dine-in only.

Only offered at our Disney locations.

Celebration glasses & shakers are only available at their specific Landry's location. Corazón Single Barrel Resposado Tequila hand selected for locations.

You can find out more information by clicking here