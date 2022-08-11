New One-Shot Comic “Star Wars: Revelations” Coming in November

A new one-shot comic, “Star Wars: Revelations” will be coming in November and will point to the future of Marvel’s Star Wars line of comics.

StarWars.com revealed the upcoming one-shot comic, which we can expect to see in November.

“Star Wars: Revelations” will be written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca, Paco Medina, and more.

The comic will follow Darth Vader as he seeks out The Eye of Webbish Bog on Mustafar, a mysterious creature strong with the Force, in a tale that will tease the direction for Marvel’s various Star Wars series.

“Revelations” will also tease Marvel’s next big Star Wars crossover event, “Star Wars: Hidden Empire.”

You can get a first look at the cover for “Star Wars: Revelations” by Phil Noto below.

