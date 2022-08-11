New One-Shot Comic “Star Wars: Revelations” Coming in November

A new one-shot comic, “Star Wars: Revelations” will be coming in November and will point to the future of Marvel’s Star Wars line of comics.
- StarWars.com revealed the upcoming one-shot comic, which we can expect to see in November.
- “Star Wars: Revelations” will be written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca, Paco Medina, and more.
- The comic will follow Darth Vader as he seeks out The Eye of Webbish Bog on Mustafar, a mysterious creature strong with the Force, in a tale that will tease the direction for Marvel’s various Star Wars series.
- “Revelations” will also tease Marvel’s next big Star Wars crossover event, “Star Wars: Hidden Empire.”
- You can get a first look at the cover for “Star Wars: Revelations” by Phil Noto below.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Marc Guggenheim: “Now, we all know that the Force can be used to glimpse the present, the past, and possible futures. Well, The Eye is going to show Vader all of the above, including moments that will be coming into play in 2023 all across the Star Wars line. It’s our clever way of giving readers a preview of what everyone has up their sleeves for next year, but this isn’t a 40-page movie trailer. It’s a real Star Wars story with Vader at the center.”
- Guggenheim continued: “I’m having an absolute blast writing Han Solo & Chewbacca as well as three issues in the upcoming Yoda series, but this is my first go at writing Star Wars proper — Luke, Leia, Vader, you name ‘em. Quite frankly, it’s hard to put into words just how exciting that is for me. And to be able to do it with a story that is designed to get readers excited for what’s coming up, well, that’s just the icing on the cake,” he says. “If I do my job right, I’ll be telling a compelling Star Wars story while simultaneously planting some very big flags for what readers can expect in 2023.”