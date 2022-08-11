Searchlight Pictures Acquires Ned Benson Romantic Comedy “The Greatest Hits,” Lucy Boynton to Star

Searchlight Pictures has acquired Ned Benson's romantic comedy The Greatest Hits and set Lucy Boynton to star, according to Deadline.

  • The Greatest Hits has been set for a September start date after being acquired by the Disney-owned studio.
  • The film is written by Ned Benson, who will also be on to direct.
  • Lucy Boynton has been tapped to star in the film, which is described as a “soulful romantic comedy centering on the connection between music and memory.”
  • Boynton can be seen in Netflix’s upcoming film The Pale Blue Eye opposite Christian Bale as well as Searchlight’s Chevalier.
  • The studio is currently looking for a male lead for the film.
  • Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Shannon Gaulding are on to produce the film along with Benson, Stephanie Davis and Cassandra Kulukundis.
  • VP of Production Richard Ruiz and Creative Executive Cornelia Burleigh will oversee production for Searchlight Pictures.