The 19th Annual Central Park Conservancy Film Festival Features “The Territory”

The 19th Annual Central Park Conservancy Film Festival, presented by National Geographic, will be happening August 16th–19th at the Central Park Conservatory in New York. If you are there on August 16th at 6:30pm, you can see The Territory.

What’s Happening:

provides an immersive on-the-ground look at the tireless fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers in the Brazilian Amazon. With awe-inspiring cinematography showcasing the titular landscape and richly textured sound design, the film takes audiences deep into the Uru-eu-wau-wau community and provides unprecedented access to the farmers and settlers illegally burning and clearing the protected Indigenous land. Partially shot by the Uru-eu-wau-wau people, the film relies on vérité footage captured over three years as the community risks their lives to set up their own news media team in the hopes of exposing the truth.

About The Central Park Conservancy Film Festival: