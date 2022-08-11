Universal Orlando Resort Announces Holiday Festivities Beginning November 12th

Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating the holidays this year with festivities for the entire family starting November 12th, 2022 through January 1st, 2023. There will be experiences including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, Grinchmas and so much more.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to unwrap the awesome and let loose this holiday season during its Holidays celebration, beginning November 12th and running daily through January 1st, 2023.

Throughout the entire destination, guests can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with an incredible collection of epic festivities featuring some of pop culture’s most beloved stories and characters – all brought to life in experiences that range from traditional merriments to irreverent twists on holiday classics that can’t be experienced anywhere else.

This holiday season, theme park guests can witness a spectacular transformation of Hogwarts castle during The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, meet the mean, green one himself, the Grinch, during Grinchmas, watch larger-than-life balloons and floats take the streets during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and so much more.

To find out more, you can always visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/holidays

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure:

The spectacularly themed lands of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will transform into wizarding wonderlands for the Holidays, complete with festive décor throughout the iconic streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley that includes themed decorations, garlands and lights.

Guests can also enjoy special holiday-themed performances from the Frog Choir, comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant croaking frogs, in Hogsmeade and the wizarding world’s most popular singing sensation, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees, in Diagon Alley.

And once night falls in Hogsmeade, guests can revel in a spectacular projection of holiday spirit and Christmas moments inspired by the beloved Harry Potter stories in The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida:

Fan-favorite characters from Illumination’s Despicable Me and DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Madagascar – along with larger-than-life balloons, dozens of colorful holiday floats and hundreds of festive performers – fill the streets of Universal Studios Florida during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

Santa Claus also makes an appearance during the awe-inspiring parade – leading a picturesque finale that culminates with the lighting of the park's dazzling 80-foot Christmas Tree.

Grinchmas at Universal’s Islands of Adventure:

The spirit of Grinchmas comes to life at Universal’s Islands of Adventure with the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular – a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic starring the maven of mischief himself, the Grinch.

The celebration continues in Seuss Landing, which will be adorned in whimsical yuletide décor, including oversized candy canes, twisting Christmas trees, wreaths and beautiful tinsel ornaments.

While strolling the land, guests can enjoy special appearances by the merry Whos from Who-ville as they prepare for their favorite holiday throughout Seuss Landing – and even meet the mean, green one himself, the Grinch, for a special photo opportunity.

Mannheim Steamroller at Universal Studios Florida:

The best-selling holiday artist of all time, Mannheim Steamroller, returns to Universal Studios Florida to fill the air with the iconic sounds of the season with live performances on December 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th.

Additional Holiday Festivities Across the Resort:

And there’s even more fun to be had this holiday season at Universal Orlando with holiday-themed merchandise, food and beverage offerings, character encounters, seasonal décor and celebratory activities at Universal’s hotels, and more. Additional details about Holiday offerings at Universal Orlando Resort will be revealed soon.

Access to Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration is included with regular admission to the theme parks.

Guests can get 30% off on a special vacation package that includes five-night accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort or Universal’s Aventura Hotel, five days of access to Universal Orlando’s theme parks and exclusive hotel benefits like Early Park Admission. Click here