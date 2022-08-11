Zoe Terakes Joins Cast of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series “Ironheart”

According to Deadline, Zoe Terakes has joined the cast of the Disney+ series Ironheart.

What's Happening:

  • Zoe Terakes, who is known for roles in Nine Perfect Strangers and Wentworth, has joined the cast of the new Disney+ series Ironheart.
  • Details of this role have been kept private, but production is currently underway.
  • Terakes is a transgender and non-binary actor, and this is after the company welcomed its first LGBTQ+ superhero, Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry.
  • Terakes has most recently starred as Glory in the David E. Kelley series Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu.

Cast:

  • Dominique Thorne
  • Anthony Ramos
  • Manny Montana
  • Alden Ehrenreich
  • Shea Couleé

