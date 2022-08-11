According to Deadline, Zoe Terakes has joined the cast of the Disney+ series Ironheart.

Zoe Terakes, who is known for roles in Nine Perfect Strangers and Wentworth , has joined the cast of the new Disney+ series Ironheart .

and , has joined the cast of the new Disney+ series . Details of this role have been kept private, but production is currently underway.

Terakes is a transgender and non-binary actor, and this is after the company welcomed its first LGBTQ+ superhero, Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry.

Terakes has most recently starred as Glory in the David E. Kelley series Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu

Cast:

Dominique Thorne

Anthony Ramos

Manny Montana

Alden Ehrenreich

Shea Couleé