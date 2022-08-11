According to Deadline, Zoe Terakes has joined the cast of the Disney+ series Ironheart.
What's Happening:
- Zoe Terakes, who is known for roles in Nine Perfect Strangers and Wentworth, has joined the cast of the new Disney+ series Ironheart.
- Details of this role have been kept private, but production is currently underway.
- Terakes is a transgender and non-binary actor, and this is after the company welcomed its first LGBTQ+ superhero, Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry.
- Terakes has most recently starred as Glory in the David E. Kelley series Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu.
Cast:
- Dominique Thorne
- Anthony Ramos
- Manny Montana
- Alden Ehrenreich
- Shea Couleé
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now