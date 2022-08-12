Disney Legends Awards Ceremony Will Be Live Streamed From D23 Expo

We are less than a month away from the start of the D23 Expo, happening September 9th through 11th in Anaheim, California. The event is sold out, but if you were hoping to still be a part of the event from the comfort of your own home, there is some news that you will be happy to hear.
What's Happening:
- In a recent podcast titled D23 Inside Disney Episode 152 — Michael Vargo on D23 Expo, information was given about live streaming for D23 Expo.
- One of the exciting updates that Michael Vargo shared was that the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will be live-streamed.
- If you want to hear it for yourself, go to the 18:19 minute mark of the podcast.
- Hear the full podcast by clicking here.
D23 Inside Disney Episode 152 | Michael Vargo on D23 Expo Details:
- Full D23 Expo schedule for panels and presentations available now; new shows and details announced at the Television Critics Association’s Summer 2022 Press Tour; the adorable 15th Annual Tour de Turtles is underway at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort; Disney and Starlight Children’s Hospital team up to bring a Spidey-themed event for kids at Texas Children’s Hospital; and big news on Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts. Plus, D23 Expo details with Michael Vargo, including breaking news about a major livestream, can’t-miss pavilions, and everything fans—in person and at home—need to prepare for the big event.