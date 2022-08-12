Disney Legends Awards Ceremony Will Be Live Streamed From D23 Expo

We are less than a month away from the start of the D23 Expo, happening September 9th through 11th in Anaheim, California. The event is sold out, but if you were hoping to still be a part of the event from the comfort of your own home, there is some news that you will be happy to hear.

What's Happening:

In a recent podcast titled D23 Inside Disney Episode 152 — Michael Vargo on D23 Expo , information was given about live streaming for D23 Expo.

, information was given about live streaming for D23 Expo. One of the exciting updates that Michael Vargo shared was that the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will be live-streamed.

If you want to hear it for yourself, go to the 18:19 minute mark of the podcast.

Hear the full podcast by clicking here

D23 Inside Disney Episode 152 | Michael Vargo on D23 Expo Details: