Fun Facts About the Main Street Electrical Parade

Disney posted a new video on their YouTube page about the classic Main Street Electrical Parade and some fun facts you may or may not know.

What's Happening:

  • Disney fans of all ages love the Main Street Electrical Parade. The second that you hear that iconic music, you know what's about to happen and many get very nostalgic.
  • This parade has left and come back multiple times over the last 50 years, and it is currently at Disneyland.
  • Unfortunately, it's only for a short time and on September 1st it will leave us once again.
  • Amy Vento, the production stage manager for the Main Street Electrical Parade, will take you on a tour of the parade route as well as tell you some fun facts about this popular parade.
  • You can see the video below.

