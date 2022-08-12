Fun Facts About the Main Street Electrical Parade

Disney posted a new video on their YouTube page about the classic Main Street Electrical Parade and some fun facts you may or may not know.

What's Happening:

Disney fans of all ages love the Main Street Electrical Parade. The second that you hear that iconic music, you know what's about to happen and many get very nostalgic.

This parade has left and come back multiple times over the last 50 years, and it is currently at Disneyland

Unfortunately, it's only for a short time and on September 1st it will leave us once again.

Amy Vento, the production stage manager for the Main Street Electrical Parade, will take you on a tour of the parade route as well as tell you some fun facts about this popular parade.

You can see the video below.