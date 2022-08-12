Fun Facts About the Main Street Electrical Parade

Disney posted a new video on their YouTube page about the classic Main Street Electrical Parade and some fun facts you may or may not know.
What's Happening:
- Disney fans of all ages love the Main Street Electrical Parade. The second that you hear that iconic music, you know what's about to happen and many get very nostalgic.
- This parade has left and come back multiple times over the last 50 years, and it is currently at Disneyland.
- Unfortunately, it's only for a short time and on September 1st it will leave us once again.
- Amy Vento, the production stage manager for the Main Street Electrical Parade, will take you on a tour of the parade route as well as tell you some fun facts about this popular parade.
- You can see the video below.
