Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto will be visiting Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs on August 14th and 15th.

What's Happening:

Fans of Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto will have the opportunity to see him as he visits Morimoto Asia this Sunday, August 14th and Monday, August 15th during service.

He will be mingling with guests as well as giving a hand in the kitchen and at the sushi bar. He will also be available for meet-and-greet opportunities.

Chef Morimoto will be in town to celebrate two promotions in Morimoto Asia’s culinary team.

Chef Yuhi Fujinaga, who has been promoted to Culinary Director for all of Patina Restaurant Group’s Orlando concepts. Chef Fujinaga will continue to oversee Morimoto Asia in his new role, where he will bring his experience creating unique and innovative dishes and flavors to all Patina concepts across Orlando.

Chef Takeshi Ikeuchi, who has been promoted from Executive Sous Chef to serve as the Executive Chef of Morimoto Asia.

About Chef Masaharu Morimoto:

Chef Masaharu Morimoto, known to millions as the star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America, has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients. Since 1998, Morimoto has competed on the Japanese television show, Iron Chef and also appeared on the Food Network’s Iron Chef America.