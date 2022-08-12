SeaWorld Orlando Challenges Guests to Ride All Roller Coasters on National Roller Coaster Day

On Tuesday, August 16th, SeaWorld Orlando is challenging park guests to ride all six roller coasters in the park to celebrate National Roller Coaster Day. With the most roller coasters in a single park, SeaWorld Orlando is known as the Coaster Capital of Orlando.

What’s Happening:

Guests can feel the speed of an apex predator on Mako, discover the wonder of a forgotten kingdom on Journey to Atlantis, or race around Sesame Street on Super Grover’s Box Car Derby.

Participating guests will get a lanyard to keep track of the roller coasters they ride. Once guests finish the challenge and post on social media with the hashtag #CoasterCapital, they will get to keep their commemorative lanyard and will receive a Quick Queue Unlimited pass to use on another day at SeaWorld Orlando. Guests must post to their social media pages to secure their Quick Queue Unlimited pass.

There are a limited number of lanyards that will be available, so guests are encouraged to come to the park early in order to make sure they are able to participate in the Coaster Capital Challenge.