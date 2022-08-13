Video: Special Attraction Experiences at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

As part of the fun of the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, several attractions get a bit of a makeover for the festivities.

Attractions throughout the park take on a new overlay, including Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Monsters Inc Laugh Floor invites guests to step inside the only laugh factory in Monstropolis and make their way into a comedy club hosted by Monster of Ceremonies Mike Wazowski. These scare-acters love to engage the audience. Don’t be surprised if you become part of the show!

Monsters and not-being-scary is a perfect blend for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and you can find out how in the video above!

During a normal day, guests visit Pirates of the Caribbean and board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. There, they sing along as pirates serenade them with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).”

They also Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove, Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon, and behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town.

At Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, they get to experience all that and more as live pirates populate the attraction’s queue and throughout the attraction itself!

August 12th – October 31st 2022, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park, welcoming the spooky season for families who make their way to Walt Disney World. The event is widely acclaimed, offering special fireworks, a halloween parade, trick or treating throughout the park, special character encounters and more!