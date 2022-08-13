SeaWorld Orlando Announces More Returning Howl-O-Scream Elements

SeaWorld Orlando continues to announce even more returning additions to Howl-O-Scream, a sinister Halloween event returning for its second year at the park.

What's Happening:

After a successful "inaugural fear," Howl-O-Scream is coming back to SeaWorld Orlando, and this year promises to be bigger than ever before with more pulse-pounding haunts, thrills, and chills.

Howl-O-Scream 2022 features more coasters, more haunted houses, more scare zones and more unexpected frights.

SeaWorld Orlando is only scratching the surface, and guests will not know what will be lurking around every corner of the park.

There are several all-new attractions coming to this year’s haunt, along with fan favorites from last year and a few returning and re-imagined experiences that were announced today.

Returning Scare Zone: Witchcraft Bayou

The cult is growing, and the lure is powerful. It’s hazardous to pass through this backwater bayou, but there’s no way around. Voodoo and witchcraft aren’t real, right? Tell that to the zealous worshippers trying to shackle you with their spells. They won’t rest until your soul belongs to her too. Stay alert, or the dark magic will drag you down.

Returning Scare Zone: Deadly Ambush

The year is 1961. You’ve wandered into a quaint campground, nestled in nature. It might sound like a dream, but a new nightmare has just begun here. What’s happened to the campers? Creatures are emerging from the darkness. There’s nowhere to hide, and no park ranger to rescue you. Get back to civilization now, before it’s too late.

Returning Show: Monster Stomp

In the misty corners of Victorian-era London, a fiend known only as Jack the Ripper walks the streets. Watch him take the stage in a way you’ve never seen before in this modern rock and rhythm spectacular. Hold onto your seat as electrifying percussion, dancing, and singing combine for a show that’s as darkly entertaining as it is exhilarating.

Check out our video of the show from last year:

Returning: Poison Grotto Bar

What’s your poison? Unwind with a refreshing concoction and explore the enticing atmosphere of this unearthly lounge. It’s a fleeting escape from the deadly vines and savage servants nearby. Just be sure to keep your eyes open and pay proper respect to the one who lured you in. You’re her guest here, and she’s always watching.

Reimagined House: Dead Vines

Something is stirring among the trees. A shiver runs down your spine as you creep forward, one timid step at a time. Is this jungle alive…or undead? There’s an ominous force at work here, a merciless mistress of ivy and evil. She’s poisoned these woods with an all-consuming appetite for visitors like you. Keep moving and find a way out before it’s too late. You don’t want to end up dead on the vine.

Check out our video of the original version of the Dead Vines house below:

The event runs select nights September 9th through October 31st.