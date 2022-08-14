Meet the Cast of Characters from Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” in New Teaser

While Jennifer Walters is certainly the star of her upcoming show, it’s no secret that Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has quite a cast of characters to join her.

A new teaser for the series shows off some of the guest stars featured in this upcoming new series.

The characters featured in the teaser include: Hulk Abomination Wong And… Madisynn

The teaser also gives a brief look at Daredevil as well as characters that could possibly be Frog-Man and a member of the Wrecking Crew, though it doesn’t specifically name them.

Check out the new teaser below:

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Thursday, August 18 on Disney+