Meet the Cast of Characters from Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” in New Teaser

While Jennifer Walters is certainly the star of her upcoming show, it’s no secret that Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has quite a cast of characters to join her.
- A new teaser for the series shows off some of the guest stars featured in this upcoming new series.
- The characters featured in the teaser include:
- Hulk
- Abomination
- Wong
- And… Madisynn
- The teaser also gives a brief look at Daredevil as well as characters that could possibly be Frog-Man and a member of the Wrecking Crew, though it doesn’t specifically name them.
- Check out the new teaser below:
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Thursday, August 18 on Disney+.
