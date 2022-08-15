It’s been awhile since shopDisney has added a treat-inspired collection to their lineup, and today they’re giving fans what they want with new styles featuring the Mickey Premium Bar! Another tasty assortment is here with four fashionable offerings for fans to enjoy all year long.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Whether you admit it or not, there’s one Disney treat you love above all others, and if it happens to be the ice cream goodness that is the Mickey Premium Bar, well today is your lucky day!

shopDisney has just welcomed its newest treat collection and this one is themed to the popular frozen snack. Fans can show off their undying love for the Mickey shaped ice bars in four fun and fashionable styles including: Spirit Jersey Mini Backpack Ear Headband Crocs

The design features a melted chocolate coating falling into place as it covers vanilla ice cream perched perfectly on a wooden stick. If you love chocolate, vanilla, ice cream and Disney parks, then this is the collection for you!

All items are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $29.99-$80.00.

and prices range from $29.99-$80.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Spirit Jersey

Mini Backpack

Ear Headband

Crocs