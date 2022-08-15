New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Ad Promotes GLK&H Law Firm

Don’t get angry. Get a lawyer! A new ad for Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promotes the superhuman division at GLK&H, the law firm for which Jennifer Walters works in the upcoming Disney+ original series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will see Jennifer Walters take a job leading the Superhuman Law Division at GLK&H.

This new add lets yo know that she goes green, so you get green… which means money.

The ad also features the number 1(877)SHE-HULK, which was first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

The number can be called for a humorous message from the Superhuman Law Division at GLK&H.

Check out the new ad below:

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Thursday, August 18 on Disney+