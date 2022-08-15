New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Ad Promotes GLK&H Law Firm

Don’t get angry. Get a lawyer! A new ad for Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promotes the superhuman division at GLK&H, the law firm for which Jennifer Walters works in the upcoming Disney+ original series.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will see Jennifer Walters take a job leading the Superhuman Law Division at GLK&H.
- This new add lets yo know that she goes green, so you get green… which means money.
- The ad also features the number 1(877)SHE-HULK, which was first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.
- The number can be called for a humorous message from the Superhuman Law Division at GLK&H.
- Check out the new ad below:
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Thursday, August 18 on Disney+.
