D23 Expo is coming up next month, September 9th through 11th, and tickets are sold out. If you are not able to be there in person, you are in luck because many of the panels will be live streamed. It was just announced that one of those would be the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.

What's Happened:

D23 Expo is about to level up! Disney is streaming the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE to fans worldwide on Friday, September 9, at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in to the showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr.

The digital showcase will feature incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. In addition to all-new announcements, fans can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as a sneak peek at an upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

The Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE will be livestreamed from D23 Expo and available to watch on a variety of platforms, including:

D23Expo.com, @DisneyD23 on YouTube Twitter Facebook

Disney on YouTube Twitter Facebook

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Twitter Twitch Facebook

Fans attending D23 Expo in person will be able to watch the showcase live on the Premiere Stage, with a presentation following the livestream featuring developer interviews, special guests, and exclusive giveaways.