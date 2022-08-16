Padma Lakshmi, José Andres, and "Weird Al" Yankovic are joining the voice cast of the upcoming animated series Firebuds, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Branded Television has a celebrity voice cast for the upcoming animated series Firebuds that will premiere on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ on September 21st.
- This voice cast includes Padma Lakshmi, Melissa Rauch, Oscar Nuñez, José Andres, Pamela Adlon, and "Weird Al" Yankovic.
About Firebuds:
- Follow a boy and his fire truck in a fantasy world where talking vehicles live, work, and play with the humans who drive them as they team up with their friends and teamwork to help their community.
- You can see the trailer below.
Cast:
- Lakshmi as Chef Pavani
- Rauch as Beth Bayani
- Nuñez as Chef Fernando
- Andrés as Chef Al
- Adlon as Principal Kagan
- Yankovic as Latch
- Lisa Loeb as Laura
- Patton Oswalt as Duke the Duckbus
- Nat Faxon as Throttle
- Ali Stroker as Gliderbella
- LaChanze as Jenna,
- Aimee Carrero as Marina Ramirez
- Natalie Morales as Val Vega-Vaughn
- Allison Case as Viv Vega-Vaughn
- Rich Sommer as Mr. Wexell
- Atticus Shaffer as Wayne Riley
- Tatiana Lee as Ayanna
- Lauren “Lolo” Spencer as Jazzy