Celebrity Voice Cast of Disney’s “Firebuds” Include Padma Lakshmi, José Andres and “Weird Al” Yankovic

Padma Lakshmi, José Andres, and "Weird Al" Yankovic are joining the voice cast of the upcoming animated series Firebuds, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Branded Television has a celebrity voice cast for the upcoming animated series Firebuds that will premiere on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ on September 21st.
  • This voice cast includes Padma Lakshmi, Melissa Rauch, Oscar Nuñez, José Andres, Pamela Adlon, and "Weird Al" Yankovic.

About Firebuds:

  • Follow a boy and his fire truck in a fantasy world where talking vehicles live, work, and play with the humans who drive them as they team up with their friends and teamwork to help their community.
  • You can see the trailer below.

Cast:

  • Lakshmi as Chef Pavani
  • Rauch as Beth Bayani
  • Nuñez as Chef Fernando
  • Andrés as Chef Al
  • Adlon as Principal Kagan
  • Yankovic as Latch
  • Lisa Loeb as Laura
  • Patton Oswalt as Duke the Duckbus
  • Nat Faxon as Throttle
  • Ali Stroker as Gliderbella
  • LaChanze as Jenna,
  • Aimee Carrero as Marina Ramirez
  • Natalie Morales as Val Vega-Vaughn
  • Allison Case as Viv Vega-Vaughn
  • Rich Sommer as Mr. Wexell
  • Atticus Shaffer as Wayne Riley
  • Tatiana Lee as Ayanna
  • Lauren “Lolo” Spencer as Jazzy