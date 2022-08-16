Padma Lakshmi, José Andres, and "Weird Al" Yankovic are joining the voice cast of the upcoming animated series Firebuds, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Disney Branded Television has a celebrity voice cast for the upcoming animated series Firebuds that will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+.

This voice cast includes Padma Lakshmi, Melissa Rauch, Oscar Nuñez, José Andres, Pamela Adlon, and "Weird Al" Yankovic.

About Firebuds:

Follow a boy and his fire truck in a fantasy world where talking vehicles live, work, and play with the humans who drive them as they team up with their friends and teamwork to help their community.

You can see the trailer below.

