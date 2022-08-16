Limited Time Buy One Get One Free Ticket Deal for the Broadway Musical “Aladdin”

For a limited time only, when you buy a ticket to Aladdin, you can get another ticket for free.
What's Happening:
- Don't miss your chance to join in on the fun with a New York City mainstay: NYC Broadway Week.
- For a limited time only, when you buy a ticket to Aladdin, you can get another ticket for free.
- To take advantage of this special offer, simply click get tickets to view eligible performances.
- Before making your purchase, click unlock and enter the code BWAYWK to view available seats and special offer pricing for your party of two to nine guests.
- This offer is for performances September 6th through September 25th only, so get your tickets now.
Upgrade Your Seats:
- Aladdin is offering a special offer to upgrade your purchase, in celebration of NYC Broadway Week's triumphant return.
- Click here to choose a performance and enter code BWAYUP before choosing your locations to unlock the best seats in the house at our best prices.