Limited Time Buy One Get One Free Ticket Deal for the Broadway Musical “Aladdin”

For a limited time only, when you buy a ticket to Aladdin, you can get another ticket for free.

What's Happening:

  • Don't miss your chance to join in on the fun with a New York City mainstay: NYC Broadway Week.
  • To take advantage of this special offer, simply click get tickets to view eligible performances.
  • Before making your purchase, click unlock and enter the code BWAYWK to view available seats and special offer pricing for your party of two to nine guests.
  • This offer is for performances September 6th through September 25th only, so get your tickets now.

Upgrade Your Seats:

  • Aladdin is offering a special offer to upgrade your purchase, in celebration of NYC Broadway Week's triumphant return.
  • Click here to choose a performance and enter code BWAYUP before choosing your locations to unlock the best seats in the house at our best prices.