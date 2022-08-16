New Limited Edition Disney’s Hocus Pocus Pin Set Available Exclusively on Amazon

For those who are fans of Disney's Hocus Pocus and pin collecting, you will love this new pin pack that is limited edition.

  • You can purchase this brand new Disney Hocus Pocus Themed Four Piece Enamel Pin Pack.
  • It is an Amazon exclusive and is limited-edition.
  • It is $30 for the set.
  • You can purchase this item by clicking here.

  • This 4-piece pin set is part of a 1,000-piece limited edition series.
  • This set features a headstone shaped Winifred Sanderson pin with "Hello, I want my book" quote in English and French, a circle shaped Mary Sanderson pin with "I suggest we form a calming circle" quote, a Ouija Board inspired shape Sarah Sanderson pin with "Boys will love me" quote, and an oval shaped Willian Butcherson pin with "Don't lose your head" quote.
  • All pins are made with a hard enamel background and laser printed detail with screen-printed characters in stylized art.
  • The dimensional metal has an antique finish to accentuate the verbiage on the pins.
  • These Disney pins are a perfect add on to your lanyards, backpacks, denim jackets and more.