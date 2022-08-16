For those who are fans of Disney's Hocus Pocus and pin collecting, you will love this new pin pack that is limited edition.
What's Happening:
- You can purchase this brand new Disney Hocus Pocus Themed Four Piece Enamel Pin Pack.
- It is an Amazon exclusive and is limited-edition.
- It is $30 for the set.
- You can purchase this item by clicking here.
Details:
- This 4-piece pin set is part of a 1,000-piece limited edition series.
- This set features a headstone shaped Winifred Sanderson pin with "Hello, I want my book" quote in English and French, a circle shaped Mary Sanderson pin with "I suggest we form a calming circle" quote, a Ouija Board inspired shape Sarah Sanderson pin with "Boys will love me" quote, and an oval shaped Willian Butcherson pin with "Don't lose your head" quote.
- All pins are made with a hard enamel background and laser printed detail with screen-printed characters in stylized art.
- The dimensional metal has an antique finish to accentuate the verbiage on the pins.
- These Disney pins are a perfect add on to your lanyards, backpacks, denim jackets and more.