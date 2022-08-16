Hakuna Matata! RSVLTS Launches “The Lion King” Collection with Styles for Adults and Preschoolers

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and Disney have teamed up once again for an exciting new lineup themed to The Lion King. If you’re not already singing “Circle of Life” you will be after you see this collection! Join RSVLTS for a tour of the African jungles where you’ll find designs inspired by Simba, Timon, Pumbaa and more.

RSVLTS has introduced a new collection of button down shirts themed to Disney’s animated classic The Lion King .

. Launching today online are four, yes four fantastic styles that highlight several signature elements of the beloved story such as gurbs, Pride Rock, and Rafiki’s drawings.

Best of all this collection is available in two adult cuts as well as preschool styles (two patterns) so your entire pride can show off their love of the film and its characters. This series features: Unisex cut for adults Ladies cut for adults Preschool sizes

The entire The Lion King collection is available now on the RSVLTS site

Hakuna Matata

“Dress your troubles away with this geometrically stunning tribute to the wise words of everyone’s favorite little life coaches, Timon and Pumbaa.”

Available in sizes: Preschool, Ladies, Unisex

Pride Rock

“Inspired by one of the most iconic opening scenes in movie history, this regal KUNUFLEX button down features Simba, Rafiki, and a plethora of Pride Land wildlife ceremonially honoring the birth of the future king. It’s a shirt that will fill you with instant optimism – or extreme jealousy if you’re Scar.”

Available in sizes: Ladies, Unisex

Rafiki’s Drawing

“Full of wisdom yet kind of kooky (he’d make a great uncle), Rafiki played an integral role in Simba’s rise to royalty.”

Available in sizes: Ladies, Unisex

Slimy, Yet Satisfying

“This colorful, critter-covered KUNUFLEX (say that five times fast) depicts the most mouthwatering bug buffet anyone has ever seen – if you ask Timon and Pumbaa, that is. Kick back on your leaf hammock and experience no worries in this button-down beauty. And feel free to doze off, a close look into the brush may just reveal three pals watching your back.”

Available in sizes: Preschool, Ladies, Unisex

