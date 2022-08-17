Tom Hollander, Diane Lane and Calista Flockhart Join Ryan Murphy’s “Feud: Capote’s Women”

Earlier today, it was revealed that Chloë Sevigny would be joining Naomi Watts in Feud: Capote’s Women, the second installment of FX’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy. Now, thanks to Variety, we have even more cast announcements.
What’s Happening:
- Feud: Capote’s Women has added Tom Hollander (2005’s Pride & Prejudice), Diane Lane (Y: The Last Man) and Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal) to its cast.
- Hollander will star as Capote, with Lane playing Nancy “Slim” Keith and Flockhart playing Lee Radziwill.
- It was previously announced that Watts will play famed socialite Barbara “Babe” Paley, while Sevigny will play C.Z. Guest.
- Jon Robin Baitz is writing all eight episodes and serving as showrunner of the new season. Directed in its entirety by Gus Van Sant, the second edition of Feud tells the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel Answered Prayers, with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.
- Baitz, Van Sant and Watts are executive producing Feud: Capote’s Women alongside Murphy, Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, and Alexis Martin Woodall, who all executive produced or produced Season 1, Feud: Bette and Joan. 20th Television is the studio, producing with Plan B Entertainment and Ryan Murphy Productions.
- Filming is slated to begin in New York this fall.
- The first season of the series was titled Feud: Bette and Joan and followed the rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the set of the 1962 camp classic film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
- FX previously had plans for a second season following the dissolution of the marriage between England’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana but eventually scrapped the idea.