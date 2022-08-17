PopMinded by Hallmark Returns to D23 Expo with Exclusive Keepsake Ornament for 2022

PopMinded by Hallmark is back at the D23 Expo to bring you an exclusive keepsake ornament as well as previews of collectibles.

What’s Happening:

PopMinded by Hallmark returns to celebrate all things Disney later this summer by bringing an event-exclusive Keepsake Ornament and previews of collectibles developed for Disney’s biggest fans at this year’s D23 Expo.

PopMinded continues Hallmark’s annual tradition of providing access to their ever-popular event-exclusive products. Since 2016, PopMinded has served as Hallmark’s way of celebrating fandom with gifts and collectibles created and curated with all fans in mind.

PopMinded will appear at D23 Expo, billed as the ultimate Disney fan event, scheduled September 9-11 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Event Exclusive Keepsake Ornament:

Exclusive to the show will be Disney Mickey Mouse Radio, a repainted version of a Keepsake Ornament first offered in stores in 2021.

Turn the dial to see the radio illuminate and hear a variety of fun and festive holiday broadcasts. This ornament has a total production run of 900 and sales at the event will be limited to 300 per day.

Additional details including prices and activity plans for D23 Expo will be announced at the event.

Visit the PopMinded D23 Booth: