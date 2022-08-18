D23 Expo Reservation Random Selection Process Extended Through Sunday, August 21st

The Reservation Random Selection Process entry period for D23 Expo 2022 was scheduled to conclude this Friday, August 19th, at 12:00 p.m. PT. Now you have until Sunday, August 21st, at 2:00 p.m. PT for your chance to receive reservations.

How the Reservation RSP Works:

Unlike past years, the Reservation RSP is not first come first serve. You will now have until 2:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 21st, to make your selections before the entry period closes. You can return to the page as often as you would like to review and modify your reservation selections before the entry period closes.

Reservations will be randomly distributed based on preferences and availability, and starting September 2nd, reservations will be assigned and then communicated to you via email if you have a confirmed selection(s).

There are four (4) categories in which to make your reservation selections. Each section will allow you to choose up to four (4) items. The more selections you make, the better your chances may be of receiving at least one reservation. For each item you select, you can choose to bring up to one (1) guest. StagePass – Hall D23: Provides reservations to the confirmed sessions at Hall D23 (Note: Hall D23 Preferred Seating ticket holders will not be able to make selections for Hall D23.) StagePass: Provides reservations to the confirmed sessions at Premiere Stage, BacklotStage, Walt Disney Archives Stage, and Hyperion Stage TalentPass: Provides reservations for the confirmed talent photos and signings at Talent Central Show Floor Experiences: Provides reservations for the confirmed talent signings, demonstrations, presentations, and giveaways happening in booths around the Show Floor



Note:

If you are picking up your badges at will call, you can still participate in the Reservation RSP with your D23 member login associated with your badge.

Guests under the age of 16 are unable to make reservations but can still participate in reservation as the guest of an adult with an activated D23 Expo badge.

The most popular offerings will have a lot of interest, so consider signing up for some of the smaller events to increase your odds of getting a confirmed reservation.

Guests with Hall D23 Preferred Seating will not be able to make Hall D23 selections as your badge guarantees reserved seating for ALL presentations in Hall D23.

For guests who do not get reservations for their preferences, standby queues will be available for most panels and experiences.

All reservations are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

If you do not arrive by the time specified in your reservation confirmation email, your place will be filled by standby Guests.

If you are assigned a StagePass reservation, please check for the arrival time noted in your confirmation email. If you do not arrive on time, your place may be given away to a guest from the standby queue.