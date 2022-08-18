Disney+ shared on their Twitter page that it is Percy Jackson’s birthday. Many are looking forward to Percy Jackson and the Olympians coming soon to Disney+.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ shared on their Twitter a very happy birthday to Percy Jackson.
- They're celebrating with a special photo gift for you, which they call a Percy Preview.
- Despite this day being a dreadful one in the books, The Great Prophecy forewarns of Olympus's preservation or demise when Percy's 16th birthday comes. That doesn't mean it is without its gifts.
- From left to right, Leah Jeffries' Annabeth Chase, Walker Scobell's Percy, and Aryan Simhadri's Grover are together in the forest, which is most likely the woods of Camp Half-Blood.
About Percy Jackson And The Olympians:
- Percy Jackson And The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.
- With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.