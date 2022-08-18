Disney+ shared on their Twitter page that it is Percy Jackson’s birthday. Many are looking forward to Percy Jackson and the Olympians coming soon to Disney+.

Disney+ shared on their Twitter a very happy birthday to Percy Jackson.

They're celebrating with a special photo gift for you, which they call a Percy Preview.

Despite this day being a dreadful one in the books, The Great Prophecy forewarns of Olympus's preservation or demise when Percy's 16th birthday comes. That doesn't mean it is without its gifts.

From left to right, Leah Jeffries' Annabeth Chase, Walker Scobell's Percy, and Aryan Simhadri's Grover are together in the forest, which is most likely the woods of Camp Half-Blood.

It’s a very special day for a very special demigod. ⚡️ We’re celebrating Percy Jackson’s birthday with a gift just for you… #PercyPreview#PercyJackson and the Olympians is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FUGykTCpyM — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 18, 2022

