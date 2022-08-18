ESPN to Present “UFC 278 with the Gronks” This Weekend

ESPN is bringing fans a new additional viewing option for the first time in its coverage of UFC events during this Saturday’s UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 live from Salt Lake City.

The Gronkowski Family–including Rob, brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr. and father Gordon–will host the alternate presentation UFC 278 with The Gronks.

This will be Rob’s first appearance on ESPN in a host role. Guests will include UFC legend Chuck Liddell, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland and up and coming UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann.

UFC 278 with The Gronks will debut at 9-10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ (simulcast).

At 10 p.m., it will move to ESPN+ for the ESPN+ PPV where it will stream until the conclusion of the event.

Fans who purchase the UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards 2 PPV will get both the stream hosted by Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Joe Rogan, as well as UFC 278 with The Gronks, giving UFC 278 PPV purchasers more options to enjoy the event.

The latest telecast, produced by ESPN in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, follows the success of the innovative and Emmy Award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli , and a variety of original series like the critically acclaimed Places franchise, other alternate telecasts for PGA and the upcoming College Football Playoffs, along with podcasts like Kyle Brandt’s Basement .

, and a variety of original series like the critically acclaimed franchise, other alternate telecasts for PGA and the upcoming College Football Playoffs, along with podcasts like . Earlier this year, ESPN and The Walt Disney Company announced an expanded agreement with Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company, a relationship that launched Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli .

. The extension added a fourth year (through 2024 season) for Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, featuring a 10-game annual slate of alternative productions to ESPN’s traditional Monday Night Football telecast.

Additionally, the agreement calls for alternate presentations (with other hosts) for UFC, college football and golf to be produced by Omaha Productions in collaboration with ESPN.

And be sure to keep an eye out for Mack’s preview and recap of UFC 278 this Saturday.

What they’re saying: