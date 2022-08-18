How to Celebrate World Princess Week at Disneyland Paris

If you are a fan of the Disney Princesses, you will want to be at Disneyland Paris from August 21st through 27th. There will be many ways to celebrate Princess Week.

What's Happening:

  • Celebrate Princess Week at Disneyland Paris from Sunday, August 21st to Saturday, August 27th.

Ways to Celebrate World Princess Week at Disneyland Paris:

  • The Royal Promenade with Queens Elsa & Anna and Disney Princesses, twice a day.
  • A magical moment with Aurora at Castle Courtyard.
  • Even more royal encounters
  • A new Magic Shot with Raya
  • Royal treats