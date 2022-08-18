Marvel Avengers August Development Update

Marvel Avengers shared on their Twitter page some exciting things that are coming soon. To name a few, there is a new Villain-Focused Warzone, Traversal & Combat Updates, a new Omega-Level Threat: AIM's Cloning Lab, and our next Hero for all players: The Winter Soldier.

What's Happening:

Now that Jane Foster’s The Mighty Thor has joined our timeline and is rampaging through AIM’s forces, we wanted to provide some further details of our (and AIM’s) future plans, and an initial glimpse of our next playable hero: The Winter Soldier.

Update 2.6:

Our next update will be 2.6 and is currently expected to release in September. It will introduce the ‘No Rest for the Wicked’ Warzone, a new villain-focused adventure for all players. The Scientist Supreme is running out of resources (and clones) and takes further risks to secure AIM’s power.

Monica has recovered M.O.D.O.K.

Our heroes must put an end to her plans before the mutation-maddened genius returns.

Alongside the Warzone, starting in 2.6 and continuing in future updates, we’ll be rolling out updates to our full roster of Heroes.

One of the most important elements of Marvel’s Avengers is that everyone on our roster feels heroic to play.

This will be an ongoing process over several updates as we look at combat, balance, and traversal and make tweaks and changes to make sure every Hero continues to feel like they’ve leapt from the pages of the comics.

Beyond 2.6:

Following Update 2.6, our next playable content will be AIM’s Cloning Lab. As an Omega-Level Threat, it features endgame content that will arrive with new gear and an increased power-level cap, as well as the next step in the conflict between AIM and the Avengers.

In addition to the new OLT we’re excited to announce a new Hero will also be joining our roster. As a result of the events of No Rest for the Wicked and Cloning Lab, James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, the Winter Soldier, will rejoin his former allies and his mentor Steve Rogers. A hybrid brawler and marksman Hero, the Winter Soldier will add yet another way to be heroic in Marvel’s Avengers.