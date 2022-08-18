New Amazon Exclusive Walt Disney Archives: Goofy Mini-Backpack by Loungefly

If you’re looking for a new Disney backpack, this new Goofy Mini-Backpack could be perfect for you. It is an Amazon exclusive from Loungefly.

What’s Happening:

  • If you're a fan of Goofy, this new Loungefly Walt Disney Archives: Goofy Mini-Backpack is what you’re looking for.
  • It is only available on Amazon.
  • This item will be released on September 5th, 2022.
  • Click here to pre-order.

Details:

  • Brand- Loungefly
  • Price- $80.00
  • Material- Faux Leather
  • Color- Multicolor
  • Item Dimensions- LxWxH 6 x 4 x 12 inches
  • From Disney Archives, Goofy Mini-Backpack, from Loungefly!
  • This Amazon exclusive is perfect for any Goofy fan!

Also Available: 

  • Loungefly Multicolor
  • Price- $40.00
  • Brand- Loungefly
  • Color- Multicolor
  • Material- Faux Leather
  • From Disney Archives, Goofy wallet, from Loungefly!
  • This item will be released on September 5, 2022.
  • Click here to pre-order.