If you’re looking for a new Disney backpack, this new Goofy Mini-Backpack could be perfect for you. It is an Amazon exclusive from Loungefly.
What’s Happening:
- If you're a fan of Goofy, this new Loungefly Walt Disney Archives: Goofy Mini-Backpack is what you’re looking for.
- It is only available on Amazon.
- This item will be released on September 5th, 2022.
- Click here to pre-order.
Details:
- Brand- Loungefly
- Price- $80.00
- Material- Faux Leather
- Color- Multicolor
- Item Dimensions- LxWxH 6 x 4 x 12 inches
- From Disney Archives, Goofy Mini-Backpack, from Loungefly!
- This Amazon exclusive is perfect for any Goofy fan!
Also Available:
- Loungefly Multicolor
- Price- $40.00
- Brand- Loungefly
- Color- Multicolor
- Material- Faux Leather
- From Disney Archives, Goofy wallet, from Loungefly!
- This item will be released on September 5, 2022.
- Click here to pre-order.