If you’re looking for a new Disney backpack, this new Goofy Mini-Backpack could be perfect for you. It is an Amazon exclusive from Loungefly.

What’s Happening:

If you're a fan of Goofy, this new Loungefly Walt Disney Archives: Goofy Mini-Backpack is what you’re looking for.

It is only available on Amazon.

This item will be released on September 5th, 2022.

Click here

Details:

Brand- Loungefly

Price- $80.00

Material- Faux Leather

Color- Multicolor

Item Dimensions- LxWxH 6 x 4 x 12 inches

From Disney Archives, Goofy Mini-Backpack, from Loungefly!

This Amazon exclusive is perfect for any Goofy fan!

Also Available: