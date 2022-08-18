At EPCOT, there is plenty of entertainment all around, and Voices of Liberty is a must-see for many. This is one of the longest running groups at any Disney park, and if you are not able to visit right now, we are bringing this entertainment to you.

What's Happening:

See Voices of Liberty- Fifty Nifty United States below.

About Voices of Liberty: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Step into the hallowed halls of The American Adventure

Let your spirits soar during the 15-minute performance of timeless classics.

Know Before You Go:

For the best possible experience, sit or stand as close to the rotunda circle as possible to get the full benefit of the astounding acoustics.

Check the Entertainment Schedule, My Disney Experience app or the Times Guide at EPCOT for showtimes, which are subject to change.