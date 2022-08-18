Disney Parks Blog is remembering U.S. Naval aviator and cast member Alex Stromski.

Alex Stromski served 21 years as a U.S. Naval aviator.

As a lifelong Disney fan, he spent the last thirteen years of his life as a cast member at Pinocchio Village Haus.

He enlisted in the US Navy at the end of World War II and went to flight school with future NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong.

He served in Korea and Vietnam before retiring as a lieutenant commander in 1967.

After several post-service careers, he decided that he loved Walt Disney World

He drove 170 miles round trip from his home in Ormond Beach, Florida, to bring a smile to visitors' faces.

His fellow cast members said he was a great friend and whenever someone was facing struggles or a conflict, he would answer, "Ask yourself this question: will it matter 50 years from now?"

Alex was already on Disney's social media when he was honored in 2021 with a flag raising ceremony in Town Square for his service to both our country and Walt Disney World.

He had been featured in Disney Parks Blog previously for Armed Forces Day and also participated in the flag retreat Magic Kingdom

Earlier this summer, Alex informed Disney that he was ill and soon would be going into hospice care. The team responded by visiting him in his home and sharing that he had been selected for the Walt Disney Legacy Award. He was given his blue Legacy name tag: the first cast member to receive it in 2022.

Working with his hospice medical personnel, he had a small group of family members who made a visit to Pinocchio Village Haus to see and visit them one last time.

Cast members who had arrived early or on their day off queued up to pay him a visit and pray with him.

He offered words of encouragement during this emotional day and said to his fellow cast members, "It’s up to you, now. Greet the guests and make their day magical. "

He then shared the words from the Disney-Pixar feature, Coco, and he added one request of them: "Remember me."

, and he added one request of them: "Remember me." Alex passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 6th, 2022.

Thank you Alex for all the memories and magic you brought to Walt Disney World.