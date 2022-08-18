Virtual Tour of the LinaBell Themed Room at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Are you excited about the arrival of LinaBell at Hong Kong Disneyland? The Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Michael Moriarty shared a video about the new exclusive LinaBell-themed room.
What's Happening:
- Michael Moriarty shared a video on his Instagram of the new LinaBell-themed room at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.
- He shared: Aren’t you excited just by looking at this hkdisneyland exclusive LinaBell-themed Room? This is one of the many surprises we've prepared for Duffy and Friends fans, look forward to the upcoming countless immersive encounters!
- Join me in this Duffy Fans-tasy because it’s bound to be the biggest Duffy and Friends fan party ever in Hong Kong Disneyland!
- You can see the video tour below.