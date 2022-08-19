The Next Episode of “The Con” Focuses on the Biggest Coupon Scam in U.S. History

The tale of a mother on bed rest with graphic design skills that led to the biggest coupon scam in U.S. history is told in an all-new episode of ABC News’ The Con.

What’s Happening:

In 2016, a young mom and entrepreneur in Virginia Beach took to couponing while on bed rest after having her third child. Lori Ann Talens began using coupons to maintain the household budget but soon found the rush of scoring deals to be addictive. Using her graphic design skills, she created new coupons to score free meals, household supplies and money. Talens started a counterfeit ring that grew bigger over time with carefully vetted members, one of which would ultimately be her downfall, alerting an industry watchdog of the fraud. The Coupon Information Corporation monitored the group, which led to an FBI stakeout, trash pulls, pole cameras and finally, a house raid. Police discovered coupons stuffed into every nook and cranny of the house. Talens was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, and prosecutors estimated the loss for retailers at $31.8 million making this the biggest coupon scam in U.S. history.

