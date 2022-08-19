Unique “Disney Art From Private Collections” Exhibit Now In Final Weeks at Arlington Museum of Art

Fans of Disney Animation have only a little bit of time left to check out a unique opportunity at the Arlington Museum of Art in Texas, where they can find a private collection of art belonging to Disney Legend Andreas Deja among others.

What’s Happening:

Since June, the Arlington Museum of Art has been hosting their summer exhibition in partnership with long-time Walt Disney Animation Studios artist and Disney Legend Andreas Deja: Disney Art from Private Collections.

The exhibition opened to the public back on June 11th, and showcases the extensive private collection of Deja, which includes decades of work by three of Disney’s most talented and prolific animators: Frank Thomas, Ollie Johnston, and Deja himself, who oversaw the creative development of characters including the villainous Gaston in Beauty and the Beast , Jafar in Aladdin , and Scar in The Lion King .

, Jafar in and Scar in . In addition to the exhibition, the Arlington Museum of Art has featured a number of programs, events, and activities for children and adults—including a Disney animated film series—that has taken place throughout the exhibition, which is now entering its final days, running through September 4, 2022.

Disney Art from Private Collections features almost 250 original animation sketches and cels, character studies, storyboards, and concept drawings from Disney animated films including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fantasia, Beauty and the Beast, The Princess and the Frog, The Lion King, Alice in Wonderland , 101 Dalmatians, Bambi, The Little Mermaid , Cinderella, Aladdin , and more.

, and more. An accompanying exhibit showcases more original works by Deja, including independent projects like his coming short film Mushka about a young girl and her tiger, animated in a colored pencil style.

A lifelong fan of Disney animated films, Deja was hired by Disney in 1980. In his early years at the studio, he sought mentorship from seven of the then-living Nine Old Men, who were hired by Walt Disney himself and rose to high levels of artistic leadership within the company. Deja’s enthusiasm for their tutelage fueled his interest in collecting their work.

What They’re Saying: